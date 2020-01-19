Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
American Legion
5400 E Yale Ave
Kathleen Lynn Benham


1954 - 2020
Benham, Kathleen Lynn

Kathleen Lynn Benham lost her battle with cancer on January 5th, 2020. She was born in North Platte Nebraska on November 6th, 1954 and was preceded in death by her parents, Dale V. Benham, Arleta Rae (Reynolds) Benham and her nephew, Bryan A. Benham. Kathy loved to travel as well as her work at the same company for almost 40 years. A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion at 5400 E Yale Ave. on Sunday January 26th, 2020 between 1-3pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Denver Hospice.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 19, 2020
