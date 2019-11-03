|
Hesse, Kathleen Madge
5/28/1935 - 10/31/2019
Madge was born Kathleen Madge Krause in Lebanon, PA on May 28, 1935 to Harold and Catherine, She was the youngest of 4 siblings, two brothers and a sister all of whom preceded her in death. Madge attended Lebanon High School and married Fred D Hesse Jr in 1956. Together they had five children, Fred III, Kathi, Darren, Brian and Gina.
The family moved to Colorado in 1968 where she raised her children and went on to live a full adventurous life. She was a devoted wife and mother. She skydived, owned a 71 Corvette and worked in healthcare. She was active in the Catholic Church, loved Bingo and always lent a helping hand to those in need. She volunteered at the gift shop in University Hospital up until her passing. She travel to Italy, Spain and France. She hiked, camped and enjoyed the Colorado outdoors. She banged pots and pans together chasing bears from the family campsite in Yellowstone. She made a wicked manicotti and read voraciously. She did the NY Times crossword puzzle in ink. She gambled in Vegas and visited Graceland to see her beloved Elvis.
She took great pride in her 5 children, 14 grandchildren and her 10 great grandchildren.
She was a great mom and friend.
She will be truly missed.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish in Aurora, CO on Nov. 21st at 10:30 AM
Published in Denver Post from Nov. 3 to Nov. 17, 2019