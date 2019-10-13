|
Mundt-Buell, Kathleen Marie
8/7/1945 - 9/23/2019
Born in Chicago, Illinois to Hazel & Al Mundt. Al passed at the age of 39 after a short battle w/ cancer. Brother Craig 10, Kathy 7 & Hazel 35 were heart broken & the three were left to survive on their own. Kathy became "Miss Illinois Team Queen", went to finals in Paris France. Graduated York High in Elmhurst IL in 1963 & attended the University of Illinois for a time. The Trio moved to Colorado in 1965. She married Chuck Buell a local radio personality, they had 2 sons Craig & Chance. Devoted to her boys, coaching their sports & active in school events. She got into Real Estate 45 years ago, to Kathy clients & friends were synonymous. In 1986, the 3 founded International Network Inc. that is still in business today. Kathy was the managing broker until her death. She was diagnosed w/ stage 4 ovarian cancer in 2004. She is out of pain & w/ God. We will love & miss her forever. Survived by her, ex-husband Charles "James" Buell, their sons Craig "James" Buell, & Michelle Smith, Chance "James" Buell & Amanda, oldest Son Clark Allen Nelson & Larissa; best friend & brother Craig Mundt & Daniece; Gabriella Nicholas, granddaughter. Memorial & Celebration of Kathleen's life @ Meadow Hills Golf Course (3609 S. Dawson St., Aurora) Oct. 29th, 3-6 PM.
Published in Denver Post from Oct. 13 to Oct. 20, 2019