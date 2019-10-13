Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Meadow Hills Golf Course
3609 S. Dawson St
Aurora, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Mundt-Buell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Marie Mundt-Buell


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Marie Mundt-Buell Obituary
Mundt-Buell, Kathleen Marie
8/7/1945 - 9/23/2019

Born in Chicago, Illinois to Hazel & Al Mundt. Al passed at the age of 39 after a short battle w/ cancer. Brother Craig 10, Kathy 7 & Hazel 35 were heart broken & the three were left to survive on their own. Kathy became "Miss Illinois Team Queen", went to finals in Paris France. Graduated York High in Elmhurst IL in 1963 & attended the University of Illinois for a time. The Trio moved to Colorado in 1965. She married Chuck Buell a local radio personality, they had 2 sons Craig & Chance. Devoted to her boys, coaching their sports & active in school events. She got into Real Estate 45 years ago, to Kathy clients & friends were synonymous. In 1986, the 3 founded International Network Inc. that is still in business today. Kathy was the managing broker until her death. She was diagnosed w/ stage 4 ovarian cancer in 2004. She is out of pain & w/ God. We will love & miss her forever. Survived by her, ex-husband Charles "James" Buell, their sons Craig "James" Buell, & Michelle Smith, Chance "James" Buell & Amanda, oldest Son Clark Allen Nelson & Larissa; best friend & brother Craig Mundt & Daniece; Gabriella Nicholas, granddaughter. Memorial & Celebration of Kathleen's life @ Meadow Hills Golf Course (3609 S. Dawson St., Aurora) Oct. 29th, 3-6 PM.
Published in Denver Post from Oct. 13 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.