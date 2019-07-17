|
Petrocco, Kathleen Theresa
NOV 16, 1982 - JUL 14, 2019
Our Katie (or Kate), took care of everyone and everything around her. Whether she was raising funds and awareness for the fight against epilepsy, organizing fundraisers for the dance and football teams, or coordinating family holidays, Katie did it all with passion, purpose, and pride. She took such joy in throwing parties for others with festive decorations, ridiculous bounce houses, and way, way too much food. She was at her best when helping others celebrate and enjoy life. It is no surprise that Kate's last professional title was Victim Advocate. She was always a voice for the voiceless, and a tireless advocate for those with disabilities. Kathleen Theresa Rafferty Petrocco was taken far too soon on July 14, 2019. She leaves behind her ultimate pride and joy, her children, Dominic and Sophia. Katie was also an adored aunt of Rose, Patrick, and Claire, the beloved sister of Danny (deceased 9/14/17) and Moira, and devoted sister-in-law to Emily and Brian. She herself was the pride and joy of Eileen and Gerald Rafferty. Loved also by the May Family, Sheila Fitzsimmons and Gregory Aldridge, and our O'Connor cousins. To know Kate was to stand in sunlight, if only for a moment. She had an incredible, loud, full laugh and a smile that could light up a stadium. She was beautiful, stunningly so. An avid reader, Katie devoured books in mere hours and loved nothing more than a good debate around the dinner table. A true competitor, no one would ever call Kate a 'gracious loser,' which made it all the more fun to go against her in Scrabble, horse, or soccer. We will miss those joy-filled family battles with her that brought out the best in us. Katie was loved by so many, and brought joy and love to others wherever she went. Her passing has undoubtedly left this world a little darker. But those of us who knew her will carry on her light and her memory, and will help raise her children to know what a force their mother was, and remains. We love you, Kate, now and always. Oh, and Kate, we found the Q. A Celebration of Katie's Life will be held in the coming weeks; please visit OlingerChapelHill.com for updates.
Published in Denver Post on July 17, 2019