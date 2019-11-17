Home

Kathryn Anne Erbacher


1947 - 2019
Kathryn Anne Erbacher Obituary
Erbacher, Kathryn Anne

Kathryn Anne Erbacher (born 12/11/1947 in Kansas City, MO), died 10/24/2019 at her home in Montrose, CO after a brief illness. She is survived by her partner, Rhio Mortimer, Montrose and by her sisters Maryl Morris (Don), Willits, CA, Nancy Julian (Pat), Philadelphia, PA and Ann Erbacher Grey (Tony Grey), Roeland Park, KS.
Kathy had a B.S., English Ed. (Univ. of KS) and a B.A., Art (Metro. State Univ. of Denver (grad. magna cum laude, MSUD). She combined interests in writing and art by working as a journalist. Her career began as a copy editor and reporter at The Kansas City Star. It included positions at the Denver Post, Rocky Mountain News, Denver Magazine and Montrose Daily Press as well as freelance writing. She worked in communications at Washington Univ., St. Louis, MO and Gates Rubber Co. and Petro-Lewis Corp. in Denver.
The family suggests donations to Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans in Montrose (www.WHAFV.org) where Kathy volunteered. A memorial service will be held in KC at a future date.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 17, 2019
