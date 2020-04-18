Kathryn Aune
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aune, Kathryn Kathy July 7, 1933 - March 31, 2020 Born July 7, 1933, Dade County, MO, to Howard & Grace (Underwood) Cummings. She spent her childhood in Fair Play, MO, relocating to Greeley in 1942 and to Denver in 1963 where she was a resident of the Harvey Park neighborhood and sold Avon for 53 years. Survived by her daughter, Karen Ornelas, sister Sue Horton, four grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, daughters Debbie Bhorntus and Suzanne Aune, and five sisters. Services tentatively scheduled for August 14; see https://horancares.com/obits/kathryn-kathy-aune/ for full obituary.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved