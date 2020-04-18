Aune, Kathryn Kathy July 7, 1933 - March 31, 2020 Born July 7, 1933, Dade County, MO, to Howard & Grace (Underwood) Cummings. She spent her childhood in Fair Play, MO, relocating to Greeley in 1942 and to Denver in 1963 where she was a resident of the Harvey Park neighborhood and sold Avon for 53 years. Survived by her daughter, Karen Ornelas, sister Sue Horton, four grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, daughters Debbie Bhorntus and Suzanne Aune, and five sisters. Services tentatively scheduled for August 14; see https://horancares.com/obits/kathryn-kathy-aune/ for full obituary.
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020.