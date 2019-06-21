Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
DiCicco's (Upper Mezzanine Level)
6701 Tower Road
Denver, CO
Kathryn Desiree (Cruse) Sousha


Kathryn Desiree (Cruse) Sousha Obituary
Sousha, Kathryn Desiree (Cruse)

Kathryn Desiree Sousha (Cruse), 58, was a long-time resident of Lakewood, Colorado.
Desiree was born November 8, 1960 in Arizona to Kathryn Anne Wicke and William Pat Cruse. She was the youngest sister to Pat and Michael Cruse. Ms. Sousha attended East Ascension High School in Gonzales, Louisiana (1979).
After high school, she proudly served in the United States Army as a psychiatric specialist until being honorably discharged in July 1983. She married Joseph Leo Sousha on June 6, 1983.
Deciding to obtain a higher education, Desiree attended the University of Baltimore. She graduated in May 1990 with a bachelor's degree in computer science. In 1994, Desiree moved to Colorado. Most notably, she worked for Jacobs, Fish and Wildlife, and then finally, the National Park Service.
Desiree was a hard working and an exemplary woman - a fierce friend who always helped others in need and an unconditionally loving mother and friend. She became a talented home cook and loved to dance.
After fighting an aggressive melanoma for 4 years, Desiree passed away in January at Presbyterian St. Luke Hospital, Denver, Colorado.
Ms. Sousha is survived by her siblings and two children, Joseph B and Alexandrea Sousha. She is, and will always be, missed dearly.
A celebration of Desiree's life will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from Noon - 4pm at DiCicco's (Upper Mezzanine Level), located at 6701 Tower Road, Denver, CO 80249, and is open to friends, co-workers and family.
Published in Denver Post from June 21 to June 23, 2019
