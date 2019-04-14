Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stork Family Mortuary
1895 Wadsworth Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80214
(303) 237-5350
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Paskovitch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Paskovitch

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kathryn Paskovitch Obituary
Paskovitch, Kathryn
"Kathy"
March 26, 2019
First Lieutenant (retired)

Kathy passed away March 26, 2019 at the age of 98. She served her country as an Army flight nurse during WW II, caring for wounded soldiers. As a civilian, she had a long career in employee health care and administration. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Interment was at Ft. Logan National Cemetery. Donations may be made in her name to Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Denver or Denver Botanic Gardens.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stork Family Mortuary
Download Now