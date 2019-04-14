|
Paskovitch, Kathryn
"Kathy"
March 26, 2019
First Lieutenant (retired)
Kathy passed away March 26, 2019 at the age of 98. She served her country as an Army flight nurse during WW II, caring for wounded soldiers. As a civilian, she had a long career in employee health care and administration. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Interment was at Ft. Logan National Cemetery. Donations may be made in her name to Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Denver or Denver Botanic Gardens.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 14, 2019