Black, Kay
Eppich
January 14, 1928 - July 5, 2020
Kay, born in Denver, a third generation Coloradan, a graduate of Kent School and The University of Denver, MA, died peacefully at home in San Francisco. She leaves behind her daughters, Debby Black, Kate Black and Courtney Carpenter and their spouses, granddaughter Ann Carpenter, her spouse and grandson Ross Carpenter. Predeceased in 2010 by her husband Andrews D. Black (Andy), co-founder of Denver Country Day school, later Kent Denver School, Kay had 92 years of an active, interesting life. In 1963, she was one of the first western women to hike to the base camp of Mount Everest with Andy during the first American ascent. In 1961, she, Andy, some Denver friends along with children loaded up 2 freight canoes at Great Slave Lake in Canada and headed North down the McKenzie river to Tuktuyaaqtuuq, Arctic Circle, NWT. She was a pilot, who in the 1970's raced airplanes in national and international women-only races, known as the Powder Puff and Angel Derbies. With her children grown, she earned her master's degree in Asian Art History, and began her decades-long study of Korean Art, culminating this spring in the publication of her book: Ch'aekkori Painting: A Korean Jigsaw Puzzle, with contributions by Edward W. Wagner and Gari Ledyard. Kay was a lover of life, people, art and world news. As one friend and colleague wrote: "She has been an inspiration to me for many, many years. So elegant, learned, witty and tough." At Kay's request there will be no memorial service. If you wish, a donation may be made to one of the following: Andrews D. Black Scholarship Fund, Kent Denver School, Tel: 303.770.7600 https://www.kentdenver.org/support/ways-to-give
, please indicate donation to Andrews D. Black Scholarship Fund. Asian Art Museum, San Francisco, Tel: 415.581.3500 https://give.asianart.org/way-to-give
, Planned Parenthood Tel:303.832.5069 https://www.plannedparenthood.org
.