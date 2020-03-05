|
|
Faucette, Kay Grant
05/28/1934 - 03/03/2020
Teacher, Counselor, Coach
Kay Grant Faucette, 85, passed away in Arvada Colorado on Tuesday, March 3.
Kay was born on May 28, 1934 in Alamosa, the son of Kenneth and Edna Faucette. He grew up in Sanford Colorado where he played basketball on the Sanford High School state championship teams of 1949 and 1950. Grant received a bachelor's and master's degree from Adams State College where he played football, basketball, baseball, and track. He was stationed in Germany while serving his country in the Army, then enjoyed a long career as a teacher, coach and counselor, mostly in Colorado. Early in his career Kay spent two amazing years in Alaska where he has returned with family and friends many times. Grant is survived by his three children, Valerie MacNeil, Jeff Faucette, and Steve Faucette, five grandchildren and four great grandchildren, all living in the Denver area, as well as his sister, Kathie Child of Washington, and brother, Craig Faucette of Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mary Lee Abel of Alamosa, and his second wife Pat Dixon of Montana. Kay loved sports, fishing, travel, and spending time with his family. Service details are pending but are anticipated to be held in Arvada, Colorado with burial at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver. Final details will be available soon. All Veterans Funeral & Cremation is assisting with funeral arrangements.
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020