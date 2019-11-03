|
|
Nock, Kaye
01/26/1934 - 10/25/2019
Kaye I. Nock, 85, went to be with our Lord on Friday, October 25, 2019. She was born January 26, 1934 to John and Irene Horton. She married James C. Nock on June 12, 1955. Surviving and missing Kaye are her husband Jim, three children: Lisa (Griff), Jim (Dee), and Susan (Steve); 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Kaye was born in Nebraska, raised in Boulder, CO, graduating from CU Boulder. After marrying Jim in 1955, they lived briefly in Chicago while he finished dental school, and then settled in Denver.
Kaye loved her family, competitive waterskiing, and music.
A memorial service will be at 3:00 on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Greenwood Community Church in Greenwood Village, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Evangelical Sisters of Mary USA or Denver Leadership Foundation.
Published in Denver Post from Nov. 3 to Nov. 8, 2019