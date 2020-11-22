1/1
Keith D. Thyfault
1951 - 2020
{ "" }
THYFAULT, KEITH D.
05/28/1951 - 11/03/2020

69, of Denver, CO, passed away due to multiple health problems including the Corona virus. He was a West High School graduate, Class of 1971 and a Vietnam vet, serving in the Air Force from October of 1971 to October of 1975. He was preceded in death by his parents, R. Keith and Ruth I. Thyfault. Survived by his brother, Scott Thyfault and his three sisters, Mariruth "Marty", Lorraine, Michelle (Ron, deceased) Manchego and Tracey (Greg) Gonzales. Shelter Service and Interment, Fort Logan National Cemetery, with full Military honors, Weds., Nov. 25 at 1:15 pm, meet at Staging Area C. A Celebration of Life is being planned for the end of May, 2021, pending Covid-19 limitations. Visit newcomerdenver.com




Published in Denver Post on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Service
01:15 PM
Fort Logan National Cemetery,
