THYFAULT, KEITH D.
05/28/1951 - 11/03/2020
69, of Denver, CO, passed away due to multiple health problems including the Corona virus. He was a West High School graduate, Class of 1971 and a Vietnam vet, serving in the Air Force from October of 1971 to October of 1975. He was preceded in death by his parents, R. Keith and Ruth I. Thyfault. Survived by his brother, Scott Thyfault and his three sisters, Mariruth "Marty", Lorraine, Michelle (Ron, deceased) Manchego and Tracey (Greg) Gonzales. Shelter Service and Interment, Fort Logan National Cemetery, with full Military honors, Weds., Nov. 25 at 1:15 pm, meet at Staging Area C. A Celebration of Life is being planned for the end of May, 2021, pending Covid-19 limitations. Visit newcomerdenver.com