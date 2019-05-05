Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calling hours
Friday, May 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boomhower Funeral Home
Dighton, CO
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:30 PM
First Christian Church
Dighton, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kelley Patton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kelley Patton


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kelley Patton Obituary
Patton, Kelley
1/20/1953 - 4/24/2019

Kelley R. Patton, 66, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2019 at home. Kelley was born on January 20, 1953 in Cheyenne Wells, CO to Rogenne and Glenn Patton. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Debra.
Kelley was a successful optician and business owner for over 30 years. Mile High Mobile Optical was his business vision where he went to nursing homes, retirement centers, and adult day program centers to cater to the elderly to meet their eyewear needs.
Kelley and Debra loved the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and gardener. He grew dinnerplate dahlias which he shared with the clients of the facilities he serviced.
Remember Kelley as a special person and a sharp dressed man with a great smile. If you were his friend, you were a friend for life.
To read full obituary go to www.garnandfuneralhomes.com.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Lakewood Heritage Center, 801 S Yarrow, Lakewood, CO on May 11th from 2-5 pm.
Published in Denver Post from May 5 to May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.