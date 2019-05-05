|
Patton, Kelley
1/20/1953 - 4/24/2019
Kelley R. Patton, 66, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2019 at home. Kelley was born on January 20, 1953 in Cheyenne Wells, CO to Rogenne and Glenn Patton. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Debra.
Kelley was a successful optician and business owner for over 30 years. Mile High Mobile Optical was his business vision where he went to nursing homes, retirement centers, and adult day program centers to cater to the elderly to meet their eyewear needs.
Kelley and Debra loved the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and gardener. He grew dinnerplate dahlias which he shared with the clients of the facilities he serviced.
Remember Kelley as a special person and a sharp dressed man with a great smile. If you were his friend, you were a friend for life.
To read full obituary go to www.garnandfuneralhomes.com.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Lakewood Heritage Center, 801 S Yarrow, Lakewood, CO on May 11th from 2-5 pm.
Published in Denver Post from May 5 to May 10, 2019