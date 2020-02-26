Denver Post Obituaries
Howe Mortuary, Inc.
439 Coffman Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2434
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
4:00 PM
Howe Mortuary, Inc.
439 Coffman Street
Longmont, CO 80501
View Map
Campbell, Kelly
1960 - 2020

Kelly Richard Campbell, 59, Longmont, Colorado, died of a hemorrhagic stroke on February 22, 2020. Originally from Clarinda, Iowa. Kelly is survived by his wife, Maggie Shearon, stepsons Dustin and Nick Holland, father John Campbell (Sharon), sister Connie Campbell, her children Kyle, Emily, Lindsay, Kevin, cousin Rhonda Stewart, and friend John Waggoner. He is preceded in death by his mother, Judy and stepfather Bernard Hesse. Kelly loved physics, math, dogs, sci-fi movies, Jane Austen, Charles Dickens, and William Shakespeare. He was a sucker for a good romance. He was a professor of Electrical Engineering at CU Denver, and Metro State. He loved redwood forests, the Arizona desert, and the Oregon coast. He loved sunshine, hard work, gardening, and very spicy peppers. He was a quiet man who felt things deeply. He believed in love and science. He will be sorely missed. A memorial will be held at Howe Mortuary on Saturday February 29th from 4 pm to 6 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Longmont Humane Society or your local library.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 26, 2020
