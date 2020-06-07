Kelly Murphy
1968 - 2020
Murphy, Kelly
3/5/1968 - 5/15/2020

Kelly joined the Angels on May 15th surrounded by family.
Family, friends, and music were priorities to Kelly. Kelly and friends formed a band (Single File) and shared the stage with The Outlaws at Rainbow Music Hall. Survived and loved by family, parents John and Kathy Murphy, siblings Patrick (Michelle), Daniel (Yelena) and Christine (Jen); and by beloved nieces and nephews Liam, Matthew, Molly, Johnny, Natasha, and Ryley.
Kelly's smile and wonderful sense of hummer will be missed and Kelly will forever live in our hearts.


Published in Denver Post from Jun. 7 to Jun. 13, 2020.
