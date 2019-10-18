|
Perry, Kennard P.
"Ken"
1922 - 2019
Kennard P. Perry (Ken), passed away peacefully at his home on October 13, 2019. Born on June 21, 1922, Ken was predeceased by his wife, Martie; and is survived by his children, Barbara (Bob MacDermott), Ann, and Ken (Jeannie); and by his grandchildren Jessica Carr (Mike), and Whitney, and by his great-grandson James Perry Carr. Ken was a native of Colorado who had a deep love for the mountains and the outdoors. He served in the Navy during the latter stages of World War II, and it was on leave in 1945 that he and Martie were married. Ken attended Deerfield Academy, Dartmouth College, and Tuck School of Business. He and Martie were original investors in Vail, building a home in 1962 that was enjoyed by his family for many years. He founded Perry & Co Real Estate in 1971, creating a business legacy of superior performance and personalized service.
Ken was deeply admired by family and friends, an inspiration to many and a person who seamlessly blended his personal and professional lives. Throughout his life Ken maintained the highest level of integrity, treating everyone he met fairly, with equal respect. He had a broad range of interests. An avid bridge player, he enjoyed particularly his weekly game with close friends. He was an accomplished athlete, an expert skier, a longtime squash player, and a fixture on tennis Court 1 at the Denver Country Club, where he was a member for 82 years. Ken loved to travel, always in high style; including hosting his family on memorable trips to Europe, Mexico, and Hawaii.
Ken was a person of deep character, smart with a wry wit he employed to bring humor and good will to others. He was devoted to family, and he loved relating stories of his lengthy family history in Colorado. We all will miss his calm and gracious manner, his easy smile, and his gentle personality.
There will be a celebration of life at 3:00 pm. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Denver Country Club, 1700 East First Avenue. In lieu of flowers, please honor his memory by donating to .
Published in Denver Post from Oct. 18 to Oct. 23, 2019