Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Kenneth A. Stott


Kenneth A. Stott Obituary
Stott, Kenneth A.
04/11/1932 - 04/15/2019

Ken was born in Philadelphia, PA on April 11, 1932. He graduated from Bucknell University in 1954. Ken was Honorably Discharged from the United States Army in 1961 after serving at the Pentagon. He is survived by his wife, Florence (Sue); children, Cynthia (Brent Taylor), Joanne (Jerry West), Kenneth Jr, Carol (Keith Peck); 10 Grandchildren; 13 Great-Grandchildren and a sister, Dorothy. He was preceded in death by children, James J. and Catherine P. Mirabile. Ken was a Manager of Joslins Department Stores for many years and retired in 1992. He enjoyed family, sports and travel. He lived a very full life. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 3101 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood, Colorado 80227.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 17, 2019
