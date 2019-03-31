Home

June 5, 1929 - March 20, 2019
Kenneth joins his wife Dorothy who preceded him in death, and is survived by his three children, Annette, Arlo, and Harold, by five grandchildren and by ten great grandchildren. A longtime resident of Denver, Colorado, he had recently moved to Albuquerque to spend some time with his eldest son. Ken's career included firing and hostling on the Big Boy locomotives, artillery service in Germany in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, a Bachelor's degree from the University of Wyoming (G.I. Bill), engineering on the Apollo space program and in weapons demilitarization, and maintenance work at Safeway Bakery and Sigman Meat. He had deep technical knowledge and told amazing stories about working with history-making machines and people. Dad, we miss you. We miss your hugs and stories. Grandpa, please save us a piece of P-I-E and some mint jelly. Kenneth has donated his body to medical research; afterward, his remains will join Dorothy's in the Colorado Mountains. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at The Bridge at Garden Plaza of Aurora and Morning Star in Albuquerque, and everybody who befriended and cared for Ken in his final years.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 31, 2019
