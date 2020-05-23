Blum, Kenneth
Kenneth R. Blum, Denver. Husband of the late Marjory Blum. Father of Cathryn Blum, San Francisco & Carol (Steve) Miller, Lafayette. Grandfather of Hannah & Joseph Miller. Private graveside service. Contributions to charity of choice.
Published in Denver Post on May 23, 2020.