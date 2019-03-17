|
Coddington, Kenneth E.
Kenneth E. Coddington, 78, of Littleton, CO, died peacefully March 10, 2019 at Brookdale Greenwood Village. Born in Hawarden, IA on August 19, 1940 to Evelyn and Merrill F. Coddington, Ken was raised in Centerville, SD where he graduated from high school in 1958. He received his B.A. from Sioux Falls College (University) in 1962, and after teaching 6th grade in Sioux Falls, he attended the University of SD receiving his M.A. in 1965. Ken then began his career as an elementary school principal in Mitchell, SD. While in Mitchell he met his bride-to-be Barbara Anderson, a student at Dakota Wesleyan University. Following her graduation, they married June 15, 1968 in Spearfish, SD. In 1970 they moved from Mitchell to Iowa City, IA where Ken earned his PhD at the University of Iowa in 1972. Just prior to Ken's graduation their son Matthew was born.
Littleton, CO soon became their home and Ken began his 28 years as an elementary principal in four of Littleton's schools starting at Mark Hopkins Elementary. During this time son Steven was born. He next had the honor of opening Lois Lenski Elementary. He later moved to Lewis Ames Elementary, and served his last ten years at Laura Ingalls Wilder Elementary, retiring in 2000. Ken thoroughly enjoyed working with his teachers, students, their parents, and his principal colleagues.
Ken loved his family, church and community. Travelling in the U.S. and other countries, photography, video editing, woodworking and gardening became his hobbies. Despite being diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in May of 2000, Ken remained active and optimistic. As a member of Littleton United Methodist Church he sang in the chancel choir and served on many committees. With church friends he travelled to El Salvador and Mexico on Habitat for Humanity missions. Ken enjoyed making friends here and in Australia as a member of the Bega/Littleton Sister City organization. He served youth with the Breakfast Optimist Club of Littleton, and he sang with the Littleton Chorale (Voices West.) Ken cheered for the Broncos and the Rockies. For six years he served as a "row 10" usher for the Rockies working 10 rows from the field and next to the visitor's dugout. In 2016, Littleton's Western Welcome Week board honored Ken by naming him a Grand Marshal representing educators from the past. Throughout the years following Ken's retirement, he and Barbara became active members of the Highlands Ranch Parkinson's Disease support group.
Ken is survived by his wife Barbara, sons Matthew (Michele) Sonoma, CA; Steven Littleton, CO; granddaughter Ella Sonoma, CA; brother William, Stuart FL; sister-in-law Lorraine Burd (Fran) Derry, PA; nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Littleton United Methodist Church Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Memorial contributions in Ken's name may be made to the Parkinson Association of the Rockies, , or the Littleton United Methodist Church music department.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 17, 2019