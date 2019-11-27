|
Hawkins, Rev. Mr. Kenneth
10/21/1927 - 11/21/2019
Ordained a deacon in the Catholic Church on April 2, 1977. Husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and a brother. Preceded in death by his wife, Barb, and 3 grandchildren, Rebecca, Jared, and Janice. Survived by children; Janice (Ed), Nancy (Scott), Doug (Linda), Mary Ann and Brian; 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Vigil Service, Monday, 12/2/19, 7 pm. Funeral Mass, Tuesday, 12/3/19, 1 pm, both at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 12735 W. 58th Ave., Arvada. Interment, Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Denver Post from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019