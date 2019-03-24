|
Heller, Kenneth J.
1938 - 2019
Kenneth J. Heller, born December 7, 1938 in Denver, CO, loving husband of Dr. Linda Heller, father of Jeff, Lora and David, glowing grandfather of Brady, brother of Florrie Katchen, Jon Heller, Doug Heller, and the late Randy Heller. First and foremost, Ken loved his family. He also had a deep affection for the Denver community, serving in many roles, including but not limited to Chairman of the Anti-Defamation League, a long-time mentor with SCORE National Small Business, Chairman of Jewish Federation of Colorado, and President of Colorado Meat Dealers Association. A day to celebrate Ken's life will be announced at a later date. If you'd like to honor Ken, in lieu of flowers, gifts and donations, we encourage you to practice random acts of kindness, as this is the way he lived his life.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 24, 2019