Agnew, Kenneth M.
11/05/1927 - 04/09/2019
Kenneth M Agnew passed away at age 91 on April 9, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. He was born on November 5, 1927 in Denver, CO, to Olive and Kenneth S Agnew of Sidney, NE. He was a graduate of the University of Nebraska and served in the Marine Corps in Korea. Ken was part owner, vice president and head cashier at Metropolitan State Bank in Commerce City, CO. He married Rachel Agnew in Wheat Ridge, CO. Together they traveled and enjoyed classical music, hiking and skiing the Colorado mountains. She preceded him in death along with his parents and his brother, Richard Agnew. Kenneth is survived by his daughter, Jean Ellen Agnew; sister, Ellen Kathleen Bauder; son-in-law Michael Spencer; grandchildren Kyle Spencer (Chelsea Spencer) and Eryn Spencer Roche (Arthur Roche); great-grandchildren Richard Roche, Kenneth Roche, Michael Roche, Evelyn Spencer; brother-in-law George Bauder, sister-in-law Patricia Agnew, six nieces and many friends. Those who wish may donate in Kenneth's name to .
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 16, 2019