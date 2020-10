Meis, KenKenneth R. Meis died on October 2, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. He was born on August 16, 1936. He was preceded in death by his wife Darlene. He is survived by his 2 sons. See his memorial site; dignitymemorial.com/obituaries for detailed information and facebook.com/OlingerHighland to see the live stream of his service and Rosary at 5:00PM MST on Thursday 10/22/2020.