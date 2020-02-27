|
|
Staab, Kenneth
Ken
July 10, 1933 - February 17, 2020
VP, Aviation Sales, CPA
Kenneth Joseph Staab passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020. He was born July 10, 1933 in Catherine, KS (Katerinastadt) to Peter and Monica Staab as the 6th of 8 children. He worked at Aviation Sales as Vice President for over 50 years. Ken was a devoutly faithful Roman Catholic, was a member of the Christ the King Church in Evergreen, Colorado and a 4th degree Knight of Columbus. In 1978, he met the love of his life, Suzanne, and took on her three daughters as his own. Ken will be remembered as having the best eyebrows the world has ever seen, being a lover of the outdoors, and being one heck of a dominos player. He was an outstanding father, grandfather, and husband, brother and uncle and will be dearly missed.He is survived by his wife Suzanne Staab; his stepchildren Kelley Graham, Stephanie Suzanne, (Tim Opiel), Chris Moffet (Greg), his three granddaughters Molly Moffet, Bridget Moffet, and Riley Graham; brother Omar Staab and Omar's wife Pat; as well as many nieces and nephews.The service will be held at Christ the King Church in Evergreen on March 2, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020