Smith, Kenny
3/4/1935 - 2/25/2020
Kenny Smith passed away peacefully February 25, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Ann (Spano) Smith, daughter Lisa (Ross) Hulbert, son Kenny (Debbie) Smith, grandchildren Taylor (Brigitte) Hulbert, Nicole (Kevin Smith) Hulbert, Christopher and Ashley Smith. Also survived by sisters, Virginia Saunders and Donna Hemenover, Sisters-in-law Ruth Spano and Carmella Calabrese, brother-in-law Donald Rody and many nieces and nephews. Kenny's loves were family, Pepsi, Golf and his beloved Broncos.
Funeral Services as follows: Monday March 2, 2020, Visitation 5:00pm - 8:00pm, Horan and McConaty, 9998 Grant St., Thornton, CO 80229. Mass of Christian Burial Shrine of St. Anne's Catholic Church Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 10:00am, 7555 Grant Pl., Arvada, CO 80002. Donations can be made to The Denver Hospice, 501 S Cherry St., Suite 700, Denver, CO 80246 in memory of Kenny Smith.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020