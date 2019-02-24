|
Kaufman, Kevin Carl
Nov. 10, 1956 - Feb. 10, 2019
Kevin Carl Kaufman of Louisville, Colo., passed away the morning of Sunday, Feb. 10, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Kevin, a Colorado native, was born Nov. 10, 1956, to Glen and Lorraine Kaufman in Denver. He was raised in Littleton.
Kevin graduated from All Souls Catholic K-8 School in 1970 and Heritage High School in 1974. In 1985 he graduated from Colorado State University with a bachelor's degree in technical journalism. He was also a graduate of the Institute of Computer-Assisted Reporting program at the Missouri School of Journalism.
Kevin was a member of the Navy from 1974 to 1980, serving as a field hospital corpsman, supporting Marine units and directing a one-man physical therapy clinic in Port Hueneme, Calif.
Before his career in the newspaper industry, Kevin was a library clerk for Bemis Public Library, labor foreman for Jennison Construction and a physical therapist for Poudre Valley Hospital.
He entered the newspaper business as a young boy delivering papers. He grew into his journalism career, and years later in 1983, worked as a freelance writer for the Fort Collins Triangle Review. Afterwards, he was regional desk editor for CSU's Rocky Mountain Collegian and a reporter for the Craig Northwest Colorado Daily Press. In 1987, he established a one-person news service at the state Capitol in Denver, reporting state and legislative news for the Fort Collins Coloradoan, the Northwest Colorado Daily Press and The (Glenwood Springs) Free Weekly. He worked for six years (1988-1994) at the Pekin (Illinois) Daily Times as reporter/editor.
For a quarter of a century he led the Daily Camera in a variety of pivotal roles. He joined the team in 1994 as assistant city editor, subsequently serving for a number of years as projects and managing editor. In 2005, Kevin was named managing editor, and in November 2006, he was appointed as the newspaper's executive editor and vice president of news operations for Prairie Mountain Media's 19 community newspapers and websites as well as BuffZone.com and BoCoPreps.com.
Kevin made an immeasurable impact on journalism and trained a generation of journalists. He was a fierce advocate for the public's right to know, holding public servants accountable and, above all, doing the invaluable job of local journalism.
Kevin received the 2019 Keeper of the Flame Award from the Society of Professional Journalists Colorado chapter for his contributions to the profession and for leading and mentoring young journalists. He earned countless awards for excellence in journalism from the Colorado Press Association, the Colorado Association of Editors and Reporters, Inland Press Association, Illinois Associated Press and Press Association and the prestigious James P. McGuire Award from the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois. In 2000, he led the Daily Camera to win the Editor & Publisher EPPY Award (at the time the highest honor in online journalism) for Best Special Section for its Columbine coverage in competition with newspapers and online publications from all over the world.
Journalism was a passion, but Kevin's first love was family.
Kevin enjoyed reading, walks with his wife Deanna (affectionately referred to as his "girlfriend"), carpentry, woodworking, gardening, golf and baking (his coworkers looked forward each summer to his famous peach pies). His daughters were the apple of his eye, and he spent many weekends and evenings supporting their love for music and karate. Kevin was the first to lend a hand (and his toolbox), sharing his talents and elbow grease with neighbors and friends. He enjoyed Sundays, starting the day with a hot cup of coffee, ending with a cold IPA and taking in Colorado's beauty from his backyard deck.
Kevin is survived by his wife of 27 years, Deanna, daughters Emily and Molly, six brothers and sisters: Kim Kaufman, Karen (John) Stephens, Keith (Liza) Kaufman, Kristie (Brett) Ritter, Kirk (Becca) Kaufman, and Kenneth Kaufman, as well as a large extended family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to There With Care in Boulder, https://therewithcare.org, or to the Kevin Kaufman scholarship fund at the CU-Boulder College of Media, Communications and Information, giving.cu.edu/fund/kevin-kaufman-memorial-fund.
Kevin's Celebration of Life will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Feb 26 at the Boulder JCC, 6007 Oreg Ave., Boulder.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 24, 2019
