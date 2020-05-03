Brainerd, Kevin F.

June 24, 1961 - April 27, 2020



Kevin F. Brainerd, 58, passed away after a 16-month battle with Pancreatic Cancer. A native of Vega, TX, Kevin was born the third child to Dick and Dorothy Brainerd, both surviving. He graduated from the University of Dallas and briefly attended SMU before tiring of graduate school. He made his way to New York City and embarked upon a 30+ year career in costume design.



He was a 27-year member of I.A.T.S.E. United Scenic Artist Local 829. He designed costumes for dozens of Off-Broadway productions and acted as Associate/ Assistant Costume Designer on numerous television shows, films and Broadway musicals, including the Tony Award-winning Costume Design for THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE. He worked at Sante Fe Opera, The Guthrie Theatre, Opera Colorado, Boulder Ensemble Theatre Co., Colorado Shakespeare Festival, Theatre Aspen (8 seasons), and Curious Theatre Co., where he was an Artistic Company Member.



Kevin was beloved by many for his incredible sense of style, his acerbic wit and love of the NY Times crossword puzzle, his slavish devotion to detail and historical accuracy, his sweet tooth and his mischievous smile, his kindness and generosity, but mostly for his deep sensitivity and his infectious laugh.



He is survived by his husband and life companion, Markas Henry, an Associate Professor and Director of Theatre at the University of Colorado Boulder. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister Becky Casso, her husband Carlos and their children Michelle and Daniel, his brother Rick Brainerd, his wife Gayla and their children Lauren and Trey, and his brother Stephen Brainerd and his husband David.



An Irish blessing from Kevin: May joy and peace surround you, contentment latch your door, and happiness be with you now and bless you evermore!



Good night, sweet prince, and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.



Donations can be made in Kevin's name at the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or Curious Theatre Co. where a memorial celebration will be held at a later date when his family, community and tribe can safely gather again.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store