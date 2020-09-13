1/1
Dr. Kevin L. Gleason
1933 - 2020
Gleason, Dr. Kevin L.
1/7/1933 - 6/7/2020
Gleason, Mary Virginia
5/19/1933 - 6/27/2020

Dr. Kevin L. Gleason, 87, passed away June 7, 2020. His wife, Ginny, 87, followed him on June 27, 2020. They are survived by their children: John (Niki) Gleason, Mary Carol (Joe) Carriero, Jim (Kendra) Gleason, Joann (the late Christopher) McVeigh, and Dan Gleason; by their grandchildren: Mitch (Jen) Gleason, Colleen and Kevin McVeigh, Lucy, Bodie, and Leo Gleason, Andrew (Sarah) Logan, Anna, Adam, and Nik Logan and Mary (Don) Case; and by their great grandchildren: Owen Gleason and Benjamin Logan. Kevin is survived by his brother, Paul Gleason. Both Ginny and Kevin are survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Their Celebration of Life will be Friday, September 25, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Cabrini Church at 6673 W. Chatfield Ave., Littleton, CO 80128.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mount Saint Vincent, 4159 Lowell Blvd., Denver, CO 80211.


Published in Denver Post from Sep. 13 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
St. Francis Cabrini Church
