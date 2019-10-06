Home

Kevin L. Martin

Martin, Kevin L.
06/22/1961 - 01/25/2019
It is true that you were a son and a brother, but, my love, you were so much more! You were also a friend, a doggie Dad, and a husband. The people that you allowed into your life, you touched their minds, their hearts, and their souls! Your humor, your intelligence, your kindness, your love, and your fighting spirit will remain with all of us that you have left behind. Our hearts are broken and our lives changed forever in your absence. However, we must continue on, finding solace in the fact that you are still truly with us - in our minds and in our hearts! To the most remarkable man I know! I love you forever! (photos provided by Jessica Myler Photography)
Published in Denver Post from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2019
