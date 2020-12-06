McNicholas, Thomas
07/19/1937 - 11/24/2020
Thomas Kevin McNicholas (Kevin), also known to many as KM, died on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in Denver. He was 83 years old. He is survived by his wife, Mary, his three children: Sean, Brendan and Shannon, and his six grandchildren. There are a million stories about Kevin: his perfectionist ways, his passion for people, his belief in win-win, his life advice, his pat on the back, his compassion for those in need, and his catchy sayings like "big hat no cattle." He loved betting on the underdog and lived to take care of people. His legacy will continue on in the thousands of lives touched by his big heart. For more information about Kevin and his zest for life, please visit horancares.com
