Kevin McNicholas
1937 - 2020
McNicholas, Thomas
Kevin
07/19/1937 - 11/24/2020

Thomas Kevin McNicholas (Kevin), also known to many as KM, died on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in Denver. He was 83 years old. He is survived by his wife, Mary, his three children: Sean, Brendan and Shannon, and his six grandchildren. There are a million stories about Kevin: his perfectionist ways, his passion for people, his belief in win-win, his life advice, his pat on the back, his compassion for those in need, and his catchy sayings like "big hat no cattle." He loved betting on the underdog and lived to take care of people. His legacy will continue on in the thousands of lives touched by his big heart. For more information about Kevin and his zest for life, please visit horancares.com.




Published in Denver Post on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Aurora, CO 80014
(303) 745-4418
