Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
901 S Sheridan Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80226
(303) 274-6065
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
901 S Sheridan Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80226
Kevin S. Foster


1953 - 2019
Kevin S. Foster Obituary
Foster, Kevin S.

Kevin S. Foster of Littleton is survived by his wife Gail M Foster, his daughter Kimberley Weston of Denver, his brother Dennis Foster of Thornton, his grandson Samuel Weston of Littleton and 3 nieces and 1 nephew. He was loving husband and wonderful father, grandfather and brother. He will be greatly missed. Services will be 2 pm, Saturday, December 14, Newcomer - West Chapel, 901 S. Sheridan Blvd., Lakewood. www.NewcomerDenver.com.
Published in Denver Post from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11, 2019
