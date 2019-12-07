|
|
Foster, Kevin S.
Kevin S. Foster of Littleton is survived by his wife Gail M Foster, his daughter Kimberley Weston of Denver, his brother Dennis Foster of Thornton, his grandson Samuel Weston of Littleton and 3 nieces and 1 nephew. He was loving husband and wonderful father, grandfather and brother. He will be greatly missed. Services will be 2 pm, Saturday, December 14, Newcomer - West Chapel, 901 S. Sheridan Blvd., Lakewood. www.NewcomerDenver.com.
Published in Denver Post from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11, 2019