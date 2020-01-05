|
|
Harris, Kevin T.
March 2, 1959 - December 26, 2019
Kevin T. Harris was born on March 2, 1959 in Kittery, Maine. Dad moved our family to Colorado in January, 1964, and with the exception of a few years in Texas and New Mexico, Colorado is where Kevin called home. He was preceded in death by dad, John P. Harris, Sr., mom, Veronica B. Harris, sister, Therese Leedy and niece, Stephanie Becker. Remaining siblings are Mary Ann Harris, John P. Harris II, Stephen Harris, Timothy Harris, Patricia and Rob Snyder, Kit Sundell and Dan Donahoe. Nieces and nephews include Brian Becker, John P. Harris III, Kimberly and Rick Reigenborn, Angela and Nathan Dumm, Kristeen Cominiello-Ridenour and Jason Ridenour, Louis and Taryn Cominiello, Stephen Leedy, Amanda and Ryan Hoff, Kendal, Tori and Tanner Snyder, along with many great nephews and nieces.
Kevin graduated from Bishop Machebeuf High School in Denver in 1977. Academics came easily to Kevin as he had the ability to hear or read information only once in order to retain it in his memory quickly and forever. He was a strong athlete during his years in high school, participating and lettering in football and track all four years. He tried his hand at college and found that it was not the path he wanted to take so he entered the work force. In his earlier years, he worked in the oilfield for Halliburton and then found his niche in sales, beginning with Colorado Supply Company. He then relocated to Basalt, Colorado as a sales representative for Aspen Maintenance Supply. In June of 1997, he became a partner in the business and continued on as a successful business owner/sales representative.
In his leisure time, you could find Kevin fishing, gambling, sitting in the bleachers of a high school gym cheering on his nephews and nieces, reclining in the comfort of his home watching football and baseball, spending time with families and friends and working on the cabin in Craig. Kevin's legacy was his generous spirit and positive outlook on life, no matter how difficult it got for him!
In July 2014, Kevin suffered a hemorrhagic stroke and kidney failure which drastically changed his life. Kevin showed true grace and perseverance through his recovery years and never let it get him down. He faced his adversity with determination, persistence and focus. Kevin genuinely inspired and touched the lives of everyone he interacted with. He will be sorely missed BUT never forgotten!
A Visitation and Rosary will be held for Kevin at Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 11150 East Dartmouth Avenue, on Friday, 1/10/2020. Visitation will begin at 6 pm, followed by recitation of the rosary at 7 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at Christ the King Roman Catholic Church, 830 Elm Street, on Saturday, 1/11/2020, at 11 am.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 5, 2020