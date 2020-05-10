Kikuyo Ito-Deitch
Ito-Deitch, Kikuyo

Kikuyo Ito-Deitch, age 78, of Phoenix, AZ died April 30, 2020 of natural causes. Preceded in death by mother Atsuyo Namba of Phoenix, AZ, uncle Kaz Sakamoto of Denver, CO. Private family services will be held.


Published in Denver Post on May 10, 2020.
