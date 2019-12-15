|
|
Moore, Kimberley
April 22, 1971 - December 10, 2019
Kimberley Ann 'Kim' Moore lived her life to the fullest. She was an amazing woman who had a zest for life and despite her cancer diagnosis 18 months ago maintained an active social calendar and a full-time job to the end. She achieved more in her 48 years than most can only hope. Kim's love and devotion to her family and friends was as unique as her laughter and smile. Despite, her many health challenges she always maintained a smile and positive attitude; handling her diagnosis with grace and determination.
Kim was an ice skater for 20+ years and upon her retirement from the sport she became a judge with the US Figure Skating Association and remained an active member of the Broadmoor Figure Skating Club. Her dedication to the sport had her judging competitions across the United States and that with her spunk and compassion created her second family in the ice skating community.
She leaves behind, parents, Kathy and Gary Moore, a brother, Doug Moore (Sister-in-law, Monica) and her very well-behaved Pomeranian, Thor.
A Celebration of Life is being planned in February 2020.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 15, 2019