Huebsch, Kyle Burke

Sept. 25, 1995 - Nov. 15, 2020



Kyle Burke Huebsch, son of Todd Huebsch and Lynda Burke Huebsch and brother to Connor Huebsch and Tyler Huebsch, passed away on Nov. 15, 2020. Born on Sept. 25, 1995, Kyle brought love, joy and peace to those who knew him. He attended school in the Castle Pines, CO: Buffalo Ridge Elementary, Rocky Heights Middle School and Rock Canyon High School. He also attended one semester at CSU in Fort Collins. Kyle was compassionate, kind, wise, generous and spiritual, an old soul. Kyle was athletic and competitive. He excelled in soccer, played chess and loved to ski. He enjoyed hiking and walking in nature, had a passion for music, watched critically acclaimed movies and studied spiritualism/the meaning of life. Kyle worked as an EMT in Steamboat Springs, CO for a couple of years. He wanted to give back and help others, as well as, animals. Donations in the name of Kyle Burke Huebsch may be made to the Humane Society. We love and miss him so much and will keep him in our hearts each day- Mom, Dad, Connor, Tyler and Kita. Love is all you need.





