Gilmore, Jr., L. Bryant
09/27/1927 - 05/05/2019
Age 91, born and raised in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Bryant was a Shriner, part of the motorcycle patrol, and a 32nd degree Mason. He was a pilot for many years and rebuilt a 1937 Gull Wing Stenton aircraft which he flew as a member of the Tulsa Civil Air Patrol. He moved to Denver in 1961. Bryant was an industrial engineer and worked in the aerospace industry in Tulsa and Denver. He is survived by his daughter Bryana Lancaster-Sokolow; grandchildren Jason Lancaster and Serena Jensen; 6 great grandchildren and sister Virginia Woods. Bryant was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years Betty Jane, son Michael and his second wife Evelyn Burns. Funeral service will be Saturday, May 18 at 2pm in the Olinger Crown Hill Tower of Memories Chapel.
Published in Denver Post from May 12 to May 17, 2019