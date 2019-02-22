Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
First Unitarian Society of Denver
L. Keith Hammond


L. Keith Hammond Obituary
Hammond, L. Keith

88, of Denver, CO passed away on February 13, 2019 at home with his beloved wife of 48 years, Mary Rebecca Hammond. Keith was born on October 22, 1930 to Alma and Leo Jeremiah Hammond in Kansas City, MO. He served in the U.S. Army. Keith received his undergraduate degree at UMKC and his PhD from CU Boulder. He was a clinical psychologist at Fort Logan Mental Health Center and Children's Hospital until he retired in 1996. Keith will be remembered for his dry wit and ability to make the best of anything, his curiosity and love of reading, and his appreciation for art and music. During his illnesses, his wife Becky cared for him tirelessly, as did a team of big-hearted caregivers. He is survived by his wife, Becky, three children from his first marriage to Phyllis A. Woolen: Tina Kent, Catherine Hammond, and David Hammond, four granddaughters, Marlena Mowry, Kayla Rodriguez, Marisa Youngblood, and Anna Marijn Hammond, and three great granddaughters. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 4:00 pm at First Unitarian Society of Denver. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the Sonoma Mountain Zen Center, Sonoma, California, or the First Unitarian Society of Denver or the Colorado Symphony Orchestra.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019
