Odell, Lad
Lad Odell passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, in Golden, CO, after a long battle with PSP, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, a neurodegenerative disease.
He was born and raised in Los Angeles, attending Culter Academy and then Westmont College in Santa Barbara.
Most of his adult life was spent in Manitou Springs, Monument and Golden, Colorado, developing his career in art and raising his sweet family.
He leaves behind his wife of 44 years, Jan Odell; 4 amazing adult children: Molly Seeling (Zach) of Boulder; Toby Odell (Alyssa Tinkham, fiance) of Arvada; Beret Odell (Jeff Foster) of Denver; and, Cooper Odell of Denver; plus, 3 delightful grandchildren: Thorin and Lumi Seeling and Elowen Foster. His youngest grandchild, Lumi, came into this world just days before Lad left it.
He is also survived by his sisters, Carol Witheridge of Manitou Springs and Robin Severson of Sherwood, OR and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
He fought hard, endured graciously, finished well and will be missed so, so deeply.
The memorial service has been postponed and will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cure PSP at PSP.org/donate.
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 22 to Mar. 29, 2020