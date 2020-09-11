Slavsky, Laka WangerLaka Wanger Slavsky, 96, passed away peacefully at her home in Denver, Colorado on September 9, 2020, with her son Gary and his wife Wendy at her side. Laka is survived by her four children; Jack (Tammy) Wanger, Richard (Terri) Wanger, Gary (Wendy) Wanger and Nessa (Nick) Sunnarvick, and her 2 step-children: Alan (Debranne) Slavsky and Marcia Weinberg. She was blessed with 8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her two husbands: Julius Wanger and Frank Slavsky. Laka will be greatly missed by all of her family. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 1:00 PM MDT and will be viewable on Feldman Mortuary's YouTube Channel.