Chetelat, Larree
12/06/1930 - 06/13/2019
Colonel USAF
Col. Chetelat, Larree 88, Ret. USAF passed away peacefully, June 13, 2019.
Born in Littleton, attended Littleton High where he met his wife, Dona Lilly. He received his 2nd Lieutenant commission after college CSU-ROTC. A navigator and then a pilot flying missions to different destinations. He earned the Distinguished Flying Cross in Vietnam flying the C-130. He ended his career at Lowry AFB as the Base Commander. He then became a System Engineer at Lockheed-Martin. He was selected to lead and write the final report on the Hubble Space Telescope, consisted of thirteen volumes. Larree
loved dancing, cruising in which he wrote 4 books, and above all his family. He is survived by wife of nearly 68 years and his 5 children, Larree Jr, (Anne), Jerree, Cheryl Kaspar (Tracy), Kristine, Michelle Singleton (David), 5 grand
children, Christian, Nikolette, Abigale, Noelle and Jack with 2 great grand-
children, Talon and Charlie.
Services will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 11:30 am at Ft. Logan
Published in Denver Post from July 9 to July 11, 2019