Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO 80246
(303) 757-1238
Rosary
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO 80246
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 30, 2019
12:30 PM
Most Precious Blood
2250 S. Harrison St,
Denver, CO
View Map
Burial
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:15 PM
Fort Logan National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Blackford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Blackford


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Larry Blackford Obituary
Blackford, Larry
"Big Lar"
October 9, 1938 - May 20, 2019

Larry "Big Lar" Blackford was greeted by God on May 20th, 2019 surrounded by family. Larry was born in Midland, Texas October 9th, 1938. He married the love of his life Judy Carroll Blackford July 13th, 1968 and recently celebrated their 50th Anniversary. He had 2 children Andrew (Stephanie) Blackford and Elizabeth (Ryan) Cornella, and 6 grandchildren, James, Henry, Caroline and Georgia Blackford, Jacob and Tanner Cornella. Larry was the oldest of 12 children and had many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Larry never met a stranger and was adored by all with whom he crossed paths throughout his life. He was a proud graduate of Regis High School and Regis College, and retired after a great career from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. As Larry is welcomed by the Angels, we know that he will find his place with all of his family and friends that preceded him in death. A Rosary will be held at 7:00 pm May 29, 2019 at Horan & McConaty at 1091 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO, and a funeral mass will be held on May 30, 2019 at 12:30 pm at Most Precious Blood at 2250 S. Harrison St, Denver, CO. A celebration of his life will be held at Mile High Station, 2027 West Colfax Ave, Denver, CO following mass. Burial to take place at Fort Logan National Cemetery on Monday, June 3rd, at 2:15pm. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the MPB "Here for Good" Campaign.
Published in Denver Post on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Horan & McConaty
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Horan & McConaty
Download Now