Blackford, Larry
"Big Lar"
October 9, 1938 - May 20, 2019
Larry "Big Lar" Blackford was greeted by God on May 20th, 2019 surrounded by family. Larry was born in Midland, Texas October 9th, 1938. He married the love of his life Judy Carroll Blackford July 13th, 1968 and recently celebrated their 50th Anniversary. He had 2 children Andrew (Stephanie) Blackford and Elizabeth (Ryan) Cornella, and 6 grandchildren, James, Henry, Caroline and Georgia Blackford, Jacob and Tanner Cornella. Larry was the oldest of 12 children and had many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Larry never met a stranger and was adored by all with whom he crossed paths throughout his life. He was a proud graduate of Regis High School and Regis College, and retired after a great career from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. As Larry is welcomed by the Angels, we know that he will find his place with all of his family and friends that preceded him in death. A Rosary will be held at 7:00 pm May 29, 2019 at Horan & McConaty at 1091 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO, and a funeral mass will be held on May 30, 2019 at 12:30 pm at Most Precious Blood at 2250 S. Harrison St, Denver, CO. A celebration of his life will be held at Mile High Station, 2027 West Colfax Ave, Denver, CO following mass. Burial to take place at Fort Logan National Cemetery on Monday, June 3rd, at 2:15pm. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the MPB "Here for Good" Campaign.
Published in Denver Post on May 26, 2019