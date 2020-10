Bultena, Larry05/05/1939 - 10/01/2020Larry Dean Bultena, 81, passed away October 1, 2020 in Denver, Colorado from complications following surgery. He will be remembered as an outgoing gentleman who loved spending time with his family and friends. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. For his full obituary, please visit Heflebowerfuneralservice.com - where you may leave comments and memories on the Life Tribute page.