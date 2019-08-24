|
|
Eifler, Larry
September 26, 1937 - August 20, 2019
Accountant/
Budget Analyst
On Tuesday, August 20th, 2019, Larry Eifler peacefully passed away at the age of 81.
Larry Eifler was born in Evansville, Indiana on September 26,1937 and graduated from Reitz High School there. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Evansville College, where he was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. After marrying Phyllis Tzschoppe of August 5, 1961 they moved to Denver, Colorado on August 6, 1961 where they resided ever since. They raised two adopted children, son Greg and daughter Allison. He was employed by Martin-Marietta, the Internal Revenue Service, Samsonite Corporation, and May D&F before joining Denver Water in 1966. He retired from Denver Water in 1992 as a budget analyst. With his wife they formed the Grace Wanderers, a travel club for seniors. His memberships included the Speakeasy Toastmasters, the Civic Center and Mile Hi Optimist Clubs, and Grace and Mount Olive Lutheran Churches.
Larry loved his family, was strong in his faith, and enjoyed travelling and learning history from the places and people he visited.
He is survived by his wife Phyllis, son Greg and daughter Allison, and grandson Ted and granddaughters Oona and Kaya.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 28th at 11 am, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Aurora, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountains at www.lfsrm.org/give-now/donate/, or the Denver Rescue Mission at denverrescuemission.org.
Published in Denver Post from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2019