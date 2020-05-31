Boogren, Larry Gene
February 10, 1939 - May 25, 2020
Retired Firefighter
Larry is survived by his wife of 47 years Joann Boogren, his 7 daughters ; Debbie Dalton(Robert Wrigley), Jeanine Benallo(Carl Falbo), Kelly Jenkins(Steve Haddock), Karin Perko, Shelly Davis, Carol Henriksen and Kerri Gedansky, 11 grandchildren; Nick Dalton(Kristin), Lindsay McConaghy(Jasen), Brittany Runyon(Garin), Anthony Benallo(Ellie), Josh & Julia Jenkins, Jack & Bella Perko, Hans Henriksen, Natalie & Rachel Gedansky, 7 great-grandchildren; Palmer & Evangeline Dalton, Colt & Cash McConaghy, Jayce, Evie & Amora Runyon.
Retired from Denver Fire Department after 25 years.
Celebration of life services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in honor of Larry to the Colorado Professional Firefighter Foundation.
www.cpfffoundation.com
Published in Denver Post on May 31, 2020.