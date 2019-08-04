|
Myers, Larry
November 11, 1944 - July 29, 2019
Larry L. Myers, 74, of Northglenn passed away peacefully. Having dearly loved his Colorado home, his roots were in South Dakota.
After playing basketball for Dakota Wesleyan University, he married Marji (Wagner) Myers. They shared 53 years together and raised two spirited daughters, Debby Myers Bower (Son-in-Law: Shane Bower; Grandchildren: Myah and Eric) and Jody Myers. Connections with greater family and friends were always dear.
Larry served in the Air Force, taught, and was a school administrator in Adams 12 Five Star Schools for 30 years. He will be happily remembered as a stalwart man of rare character, enormous integrity, and many passions. His memorial service will be at 3 pm on Sun. August 11 at Northglenn United Methodist Church, 1605 W. 106th Ave.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 4, 2019