Thrower, Larry W.
6/20/1937 - 9/28/2020
Larry W. Thrower passed away peacefully on September 28, 2020. Larry bravely lived with pain for over 35 years, and despite many health issues, led a happy and productive life. He was known as a tireless servant for the good of others and one of the friendliest people one could ever meet. Larry was born in Tyler, Texas on June 20, 1937. He grew up in Oklahoma and was a graduate of Classen High School and Oklahoma State University. He served in the United States Army. Larry married Jeanette Jamell on September 22, 1962, who preceded him in death almost exactly 1 year ago. Their 57 year marriage was full of travel, success and faith in God. He is survived by his children, Hon. David J. Thrower and Julianne J. Thrower, his daughter-in-law Misti Gossett-Thrower, brothers Jerry Thrower and Ken Thrower, grandchildren Christopher Hans and Ian Hans, and numerous nieces and nephews. Time with family was important to Larry, and his family is grateful for every moment shared with him. Larry had a very successful career as an insurance executive. He worked at Garrett-Bromfield in Denver for many years. He was also the first President and COO of COPIC Insurance Company. Larry was extremely proud of his work with the people of COPIC and kept in touch with many of them. Larry was a proud and humble man, never wanting to burden anyone. His smile, commitment to others, and service will all be missed. His counsel was wise, and he always made things seem better. He wanted no eulogy or summation of his life. This is fair, as his life would be difficult to encapsulate in the span of a few words. What is important is his impact and legacy. He will be missed. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a local humane society or shelter. Dogs had no better friend than Larry. For information about services, please visit: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/wheat-ridge-co/larry-thrower-9382973