Stivers, LaRue Kruse



passed away April 21, 2020, in Pueblo, CO. She was born on February 15, 1935 in Colorado Springs to LaVerne Kruse and Ruth (Walsh) Kruse. The oldest of three siblings, she grew up on the old Westside of Colorado Springs, where her family enjoyed picnics and outings in the Garden of the Gods and surrounding area. She loved to go to her grandmother's candy store, Hanks, in Manitou Springs. She graduated from Colorado Springs High School in 1953. LaRue attended Colorado State University for a time before marrying James A. Stivers in 1954. Together they raised three children: Roger, Jack and Suzette. Although their marriage ended in 1975, LaRue and Jim remained fully committed to the betterment of their children. LaRue had a strong desire to complete her education. While raising her children and working for Colorado Civil Defense, she attended Blair Business College in Colorado Springs. She later worked for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in Lakewood, Colorado. LaRue travelled extensively throughout the United States responding to disasters and emergency situations. Committed to her educational goals, LaRue balanced her work with FEMA with part-time work at the White Fence Farm's Antique Shop to pay for her night classes at Metro State University in Denver. In 1998, she received her B.A. in Communications, with a minor in Women's Studies. She retired from FEMA in 2005, after 26 years of federal service. LaRue's strong work ethic and intellectual pursuits were complemented by her adventurous spirit and sense of civic duty. She worked on a hot air balloon crew, volunteered as an usher with the Denver Philharmonic Orchestra, and taught adult literacy at the library. She belonged to many clubs and organizations. She enjoyed reading, music, gardening, swimming and travel. In 2010, LaRue moved to Pueblo, CO in order to be closer to family. Her thoughtfulness and kindness was a blessing to her family and friends. LaRue is survived by her children Roger (Brenda) Stivers of California, Jack Stivers of Montana, and Suzette (Bob) Keating of Pueblo, Colorado; grandchildren Ira Stivers, Dylan and Amanda Stivers, and John and James Keating; siblings Kay Frogge, and Thomas (Charlene) Kruse; niece Linda Frogge, and nephews John Frogge, Brian Kruse, Greg (Bridget) Kruse, and Steven Kruse. She also leaves behind many cousins, and friends, new and old. Preceded in death by her grandparents Frank and Gertrude Walsh, and Hans and Katie Kruse; parents LaVerne and Ruth Kruse; her aunts and uncles; her nephew William Frogge IV; friend and brother-in-law William Frogge; former husband and friend James A. Stivers; daughter-in-law Phyllis Stivers; niece-in-law Trista Kruse, and many special friends, including her family friend, Fr. Nelson. The family would like to thank the staff of Bonaventure Memory Care and the Joni Fair Hospice for their kindness, compassion, and professionalism. No services will be held at this time. In keeping with her FEMA training, LaRue would remind everyone to "Shelter in place."









