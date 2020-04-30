Murphy, Laura Ann 11/9/1957 - 4/27/2020 Laura Ann Murphy, 62 years old, passed into Everlasting Life on Monday, April 27, 2020. Laura was a longtime resident of Greenwood Village, Colorado. She was born on November 9, 1957 in Hammond, Indiana. Laura was a kind and loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She relished the small details of life and had a gift for remembering almost every aspect of her loved ones' lives. She gave ceaselessly to those in need and had an unending desire to bring joy to her family. Her infinite capacity for compassion and thoughtfulness was a daily treasure for her parents and sisters. We will miss her dearly. Laura also treated her eight nieces and nephews as her own children and the mutual love between them was profound. They all loved their Aunt Laura. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to laugh, which came naturally. One of Laura's great loves and pastimes was the theatre. This love began at Munster High School in Indiana, where she worked backstage as an underclassman and ultimately earned the lead role in her senior play. This love and interest continued throughout her life. She was a longtime patron of DCPA and several Denver area community theaters. Laura was also a passionate fundraiser and volunteer for many charitable organizations including Koelbel Library, Compassionate Friends, NAMI, Samantha's Purse, Little Hearts of Colorado, and the Children's Diabetes Foundation. Professionally, Laura was a talented accountant and business woman. She earned her MBA at Regis University and her Bachelor's in Accounting at University of Denver. She began her career at the accounting firm of Price Waterhouse and later performed accounting services for a private financial advisory firm. Laura was preceded in death by her brother, Daniel Joseph Murphy II, with whom she is now reunited in Heaven. Laura is survived by her parents, Daniel Joseph and Joan Murphy; her sisters, Kathleen Tate (John), Maureen Batson (Chris), and Eileen Hoffmann (Jerry); and her nieces and nephews Margaret, Jack, Joey, Georgia, Henry, Abigail, Samantha, and Olivia. Services will be held privately on Friday, May 1, 2020 at St. Thomas More Catholic Parish. Laura was a devout Christian. She would appreciate being remembered with your written words and in your prayers. Memorial donations in her honor may be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 30, 2020.