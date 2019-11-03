Denver Post Obituaries
Laura Jangla Audrey


1942 - 2019
Laura Jangla Audrey Obituary
Audrey, Laura Jangla
March 21, 1942 - September 28, 2019

Few artists captured the essence of place and time as vividly and imaginatively as Laura Jangla Audrey, who passed away at age 77 in Columbia, Maryland. Ms. Audrey is best-known for public art works in Colorado, including: the "Bridge of Recycling Fountains," near the Denver Wastewater Management building, which symbolizes the transference of water from one place to the next in an endless cycle of reclamation; the Ft. Collins "Foot Bridge," which recreates in steel and bronze feet from famous paintings from art history; "Scena Di Direzioni Allegre," at the University of Colorado Music building in Boulder, which uses musical performance symbols to represent actions by pedestrians and drivers; and "Phase Pathway: H2O," at the University of Southern Colorado Chemistry building, which is both a metaphor for the dynamic nature of education and a literal representation of the transition of H2O from solid to liquid to gas. In South Dakota, Ms. Audrey created a "Hay Galaxy" from over 3,000 bales of hay. Ms. Audrey also worked in wood, acrylics, rotating neon lights, silicon and in bio-engineered structures.

Born in Clarksville, Arkansas, Ms. Audrey received BFA and MA degrees from the University of Colorado and California State University, respectively. After post-graduate work at the School of Visual Arts in New York, a visiting artist fellowship from the Moroccan government, and two years as a Peace Corps volunteer in Malaysia, Ms. Audrey joined the faculty of Black Hill State College (now University). She later taught at the University of Southern Colorado, the Colorado Institute of Art, and Colorado Community College.

Ms. Audrey is survived by son Paul Hoffman and grandson Ryan Hoffman, of Boise, Idaho, and by four brothers: Syd Smith, Palm Springs, CA; Brad Smith, Altadena, CA; Steve Smith, Clarksville, Arkansas; and Karl Branting, Columbia, MD. Ms. Audrey requested that her grave be marked by the epitaph "Somewhere between the Escargots and the Espresso, she went home alone."
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 3, 2019
